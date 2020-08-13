MUSKOGEE — Once the top elected official in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, former Principal Chief George Phillip Tiger is now heading to federal prison after pleading guilty earlier to bribery.
U.S. District Judge Ronald White sentenced Tiger on Thursday in Muskogee federal court to serve one year and one day in prison for his role in a bribery scheme involving another tribe.
Tiger’s attorney had hoped for probation rather than prison.
In a motion for a variance to the recommended sentencing guidelines, an attorney for Tiger cited her client’s health as a factor weighing toward probation rather than incarceration.
“The physical health of this defendant provides legitimate basis to question the need for incarceration to achieve any criminal punishment goals,” the motion states.
The Bureau of Prisons would have unspecified “difficulties” in treating Tiger’s health condition, according to the motion.
Several sealed documents were filed in connection with the case.
Tiger pleaded guilty to one count of bribery Sept. 13 in connection to his acceptance of nearly $62,000 while he worked a part-time job for another tribe.
Tiger, 70, admitted accepting multiple bribes between September 2017 and February 2019 from Aaron Dewayne Terry while Tiger was chairman of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town Economic Development Authority Board.
The payments to Tiger were meant to influence or reward decisions he made regarding the tribe’s business transactions.
Tiger apologized to the tribe, friends and family members during the sentencing hearing.
“I failed to listen to my heart and the teachings of my elders,” Tiger said.
Tiger’s attorney, Carla Stinnett, wrote in a motion for probation that her client had an “exemplary employment record and record of prior good works culminating in his service to the people of his tribe.”
“This crime represents a marked deviation by the defendant from an otherwise law-abiding life,” Stinnett wrote.
Rather, Stinnett appeared to cast blame on Terry for his actions.
“If anything, it is clear from the evidence in this case that defendant, more or less, was acted upon by a different bad actor and failed to take appropriate action to stop said actor’s advances,” Stinnett wrote.
Terry has pleaded guilty to multiple charges linked to the scheme and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.
A grand jury indicted Tiger on the single bribery count in August 2019 as he was in the midst of a failed campaign to win back the principal chief post.
Tiger won his first term as principal chief in 2011 before losing a re-election bid in 2015 to James Floyd, who did not seek another term.
Tiger finished eighth out of 10 candidates in the September 2019 election for principal chief. Tiger’s guilty plea, which invalidated his ability to hold tribal elected office, came too late for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Election Board to remove his name from the ballot.
David Hill went on to win the principal chief election in a December runoff over Bim Steven Bruner.
Tiger has until Sept. 14 to report to federal prison to begin serving his term.