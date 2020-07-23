Football and other fall high school sports will continue to proceed as scheduled in Oklahoma.
That message was emphasized Thursday by Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association executive director David Jackson during a Zoom meeting update with media.
Jackson, however, did that with the caveat circumstances involving COVID-19 could dictate a move into another direction.
"We're going forward as planned," Jackson said but added, "unless we get information from public health officials that it's not a good idea to do so."
Jackson described the situation as "so fluid" and plans another update with media in early August.
Schools were allowed to start fall practices July 15 in volleyball, fast-pitch softball, cross country and fall baseball. Football practices are scheduled to start Aug. 10. Regular-season football games start Aug. 27-28.
Last fall's hot-button issue in state high school sports was moving all seven of the 11-man football state title games to a single site — the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Jackson said he hopes a decision can be made on a single site or returning them to multiple sites in time to be voted on at the regularly scheduled Sept. 9 board meeting. Last year's move to a single site was not announced until November — a few weeks before the finals.
Whether this year's football title games will be played in December or moved back is another question, however.
Jackson said COVID-19 developments could result in sports seasons being delayed, interrupted or shortened.
"We could have a truncated playoff series," Jackson said.
Jackson said moving some or all fall sports to the spring semester has been considered as the OSSAA looks to proceed in as "safe a manner as we possibly can."
If fall sports were moved to the spring, that would create an overlap that could especially impact smaller schools who rely on athletes participating in multiple sports. The OSSAA would do the best it could to reduce the overlap, but there would be no way to completely eliminate it.
However, Jackson said the OSSAA would consider extending its school year scheduled to end in mid-May to the end of June if needed.
The University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas public high school athletics, announced Tuesday it will push back the football and volleyball seasons five weeks for Class 6A and 5A teams, while keeping the original schedule for the smaller classifications.
Could the OSSAA do something similar?
"Everything is on the table," said Jackson, who added the OSSAA is observing what colleges are doing as well as other states.
As far as safety protocols are concerned, the OSSAA has recommended guidelines but decisions will be left to the schools.
"They know the students much better than we do," Jackson said.
Jackson also is leaving it up to the school districts on whether fans will be allowed to attend games or if there will be any restrictions on crowd size. During the postseason, the OSSAA is in charge of those decisions.
"We hope to have fans at our games," Jackson said. "Such a big part of the high school experience is having fans there."
The OSSAA will not change its eligibility rules to accommodate student-athletes whose fall sports in their states have been moved to the spring. New Mexico moved its fall sports to the spring, and the OSSAA has its eye on border jumpers from other states. Eligibility would not be approved for moves made only for COVID-19.
"It would have to be an unusual circumstance to approve a hardship waiver," Jackson said.
But Jackson added bona fide moves involving a legitimate change of residence will be treated as usual.
And fall sports are still on schedule to be played.
"We are motivated to have the activities in some form," Jackson said.
"It's not going to be ideal however we proceed, but we'll do the best we can to provide those activities."
Quarterback nominee: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Quarterback nominee: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Quarterback nominee: Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Quarterback nominee: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Quarterback nominee: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
Quarterback nominee: KT Owens, Central
Quarterback nominee: Landen Prows, Inola
Quarterback nominee: Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Quarterback nominee: Gentry Williams, Booker T Washington
Quarterback nominee: Mason Williams, Bixby
Running back nominee: Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Running back nominee: Asher Brewer, Cleveland
Running back nominee: CJ Brown, Beggs
Running back nominee: Chase Burke, Berryhill
Running back nominee: AJ Green, Union
Running back nominee: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Running back nominee: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Running back nominee: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Running back nominee: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Running back nominee: Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Cole Adams, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Steven Brown, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Wide receiver nominee: Kelan Carney, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Dawson James, Berryhill
Wide receiver nominee: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Wide receiver nominee: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Wide receiver nominee: Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Wide receiver nominee: Dalton Norman, Inola
Wide receiver nominee: Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
OL nominee: Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
OL nominee: Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
OL nominee: Hudson Moseby, Owasso
OL nominee: Logan Nobles, Jenks
OL nominee: Iman Oates, Edison
OL nominee: Lance Petermann, Stillwater
OL nominee: Alex Slaughter, Union
OL nominee: Caleb Townsend, Bixby
OL nominee: Kainan Wade, Cleveland
OL nominee: Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
DL nominee: Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
DL nominee: Justin Hines, Coweta
DL nominee: Michael Jamerson, Owasso
DL nominee: Holden Martinson, Edison
DL nominee: Chris McClellan, Edison
DL nominee: Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
DL nominee: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
DL nominee: Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
DL nominee: Evan Raines, Verdigris
DL nominee: Isaac Smith, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Linebacker nominee: Brenden Dye, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Trey Gause, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Linebacker nominee: Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Linebacker nominee: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Linebacker nominee: Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Tyson Ward, Jenks
Linebacker nominee: Nick Wedel, Bixby
Linebacker nominee: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Defensive back nominee: Eli Benham, Sperry
Defensive back nominee: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Defensive back nominee: Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Defensive back nominee: Gage Laney, Owasso
Defensive back nominee: Grant Lohr, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Defensive back nominee: Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Defensive back nominee: Ty Williams, Muskogee
Defensive back nominee: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian