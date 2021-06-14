Flag Day: VFW Post 577 and local Boy Scout troop to hold flag retirement ceremony

Boy Scout Troop 2222 and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 will commemorate Flag Day by retiring thousands of U.S. flags.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Valor Park, a lot adjacent to VFW Post 577 reserved for flag retirements, according to Post 577 Quartermaster Joshua Starks.

“Valor Park is filled with ashes for last few decades of all the flags,” Starks said. “So this just becomes the final resting place of all the flags that have reached the end of their service.”

The bulk of the ceremony will be dedicated to the retirement of roughly 3,000 flags collected over the course of the last year.

“We take in around two and a half to three thousand flags in a year,” Starks said. “A lot of times, companies will collect their flags over years, because they don’t really know what to do with them. We always accept them at the VFW, we have a flag donation box.”

The proper retirement of the flag is a symbolic gesture and significant to the volunteers of Post 577, Starks said. The flag is considered to have a service tenure like any other service person, and properly disposing of flags according to the flag code is an important gesture of respect to the flag itself and the meaning behind it.