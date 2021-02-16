Firefighters battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co. 1738 E. Sixth St.

At least eight Tulsa fire apparatuses with their accompanying crews were battling an engulfing business blaze east of downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which appeared to be concentrated in a building near Sixth Street and Wheeling Avenue, identified by a sign as Fischer Bros. Office Supply, sent thick plumes of smoke into the arctic air.

The fire department posted to social media as its crews fought the flames, saying no injuries have been reported.

The building is adjacent to Marshall Brewing Co.’s taproom and offices, which were closed today for the weather, said Wes Alexander, marketing director for the company. Fire crews were working hard to minimize damage to the business from the neighboring fire.

The Marshall staff is safe, Alexander said, which is of the utmost importance, and the brewery building, separated from the taproom by about 40 feet, remains untouched. But watching one’s business suffer water, smoke and now fire damage would be disheartening even without the abysmal weather conditions or precursory pandemic.

“All that you can hope for through any of these situations is that people are safe and cared for,” Alexander said.