 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Comanche County

  • 0

A volunteer firefighter died Sunday while battling a wildfire north of Lawton.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert