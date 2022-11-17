Fire results in total loss of hanger at Tulsa Riverside Airport; no injuries

A hanger at Tulsa Riverside Airport was declared a total loss following a fire on Thursday afternoon, Tulsa firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, and no planes were inside the hanger, a Fire Department official said. The cause was still under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tulsa Fire Department Capt. Danny Kaiser said an RV and airline equipment were inside the hangar. No plane was inside, just debris that might have been part of a plane, he said.

"We got ahead of it within just a few minutes, but it was a pretty intense fire because the whole interior from one end to the other was fully involved once we got in there," Kaiser said.

The airport, at 8605 S. Elwood Drive, is on the west side of the Arkansas River, just north of the Jenks city limits.

The airport serves as a general aviation reliever facility to Tulsa International Airport, providing an alternative for civilian aviation users, such as flight training students, corporate travelers and recreational pilots.

It is home to three runways, more than 200 commercial and private hangars, and at least 500 aircraft. More than 350 people work at the airport, and six flight schools are in operation there.

Tge airport had nearly 200,000 takeoffs and landings in 2018, according to its website.

It was formally renamed from Richard Lloyd Jones Jr. Airport to Tulsa Riverside Airport on Jan. 1 — after the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust surveyed pilots, tenants and other key community stakeholders — to assist with clarification in regard to its airport code (RVS) and geographic location.