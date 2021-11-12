Fire at city's mulch site forces its closure until further notice

A fire at the city's mulch site has forced its closure, officials said Friday.

The city's mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. "will be closed until further notice" to address a fire affecting mulch piles, according to a news release.

The Tulsa Fire Department is providing assistance at the scene.

Mulch piles are considered susceptible to fires because heat can build up under the surface in certain conditions.

The city will provide updates on when the mulch site can reopen, as the need for tree limb drop-off following this week’s storms has created an increased need to use the site.

Residents are encouraged to bundle limbs and branches and tie them into piles no more than 2 feet across and 4 feet long, weighing less than 40 pounds and place them alongside their refuse cart on their regular trash collection day.

Though Tulsa has received recent rains, dry and windy conditions throughout the last several months are thought to have contributed to this fire, officials said.