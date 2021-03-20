Fate of $530 million in tax cut bills uncertain in Oklahoma House and Senate

“I’ve never seen something that big come through without both leaders of the chambers signed on,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

Paul Shinn, Oklahoma Policy Institute senior policy analyst, said it is too early to talk about tax cuts, adding it has only been three years since the legislature had to raise taxes to fund a teacher pay raise.

“It would appear from the authorship at this point that Senate leadership is not ready to jump on board with those bills,” Shinn said.

McCall said a lot of fiscal policy comes together at the end of session.

“I think it would be very premature to cast any negativity on the bills or the outcome at this time,” McCall said. “I think the governor is very much in favor of this legislation.”

McCall said the bills benefit everyone in the state and will make the state more competitive.

“If Oklahoma is going to be competitive for business and work force, these are bills that need to pass and pass this year,” McCall said.

He said Daniels is in Senate leadership, has always been for tax reform and is honored to have her as an author on his bills.