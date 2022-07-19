Fatal crash on Turner Turnpike involved two semi trucks and a tow truck

Oklahoma Highway Patrol briefly closed both lanes of Turner Turnpike due to a fatal crash involving two semi trucks and a tow truck.
One of the semi truck drivers died in the collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Westbound and eastbound lanes of the turnpike near Stroud are back open following the collision.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
