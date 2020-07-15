Tulsa Public Schools have been out for the summer since COVID-19 brought an uneasy end to the academic year, but district leadership, teachers and staff have been working "around the clock" to figure out what classes will look like for the next one.
Superintendent Deborah Gist made that comment Wednesday during a live video conference with Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson and Director of Title I Natalie Hutto while discussing TPS's Tulsa Virtual Academy offerings and addressing questions from parents.
Enrollment in the virtual academy for the 2020-2021 school year begins Friday, Gist announced, and those interested in registering will be able to do so at tulsaschools.org/virtual.
The three described the virtual academy as just that: Virtual.
“Everything in the virtual academy is virtual,” Gist emphasized.
Offered for preschoolers through 12th grade, Tulsa Virtual Academy is an option for families who may feel uncomfortable sending their child to school in-building during a pandemic, they said. Officials aim for its focus to remain on individualized, quality education, and Gist promised a lower student to teacher ratio than what other virtual academies can offer.
Students who enroll in the virtual academy would have an option at semester to change their minds, but inside that, Gist said unless an emergency situation warrants it, students will not be allowed to switch every-so-often between the virtual academy and in-person learning, or whatever the district will be offering alternative to the virtual academy. This is to ensure each would be adequately staffed.
The deadline for students to enroll in the virtual academy is Aug. 10, a week after the district's school board will decide in what other form classes are coming back, which will give parents time to learn about each and make a decision, Gist said.
There are many details of the virtual academy that are not yet settled, such as what a day in the life of a virtual academy Pre-K student would look like, but the three were confident the academy could fully serve students and maybe even serve them better than in-person classes.
High school students, for example, if they want to continue their extracurricular activities in-person, can get with their school's counselor to work out a hybrid schedule, Gist said.
Organizers are working now with middle school leaders to see if the same can be applied to their students.
Hutto said every student enrolled in the virtual academy will receive a Chromebook; Canvas will be the class management system used. Johnson said teachers who will participate in the virtual academy haven't yet all been chosen, but the classes would follow the schools' typical curriculum.
The officials also emphasized that students who enroll in the virtual academy will stay enrolled at their school.
"You're not making a choice to separate yourself from that school community," Gist said.
The goal is not to have students glued to their computer screens for hours on end, but to incorporate time with teachers with time for off-screen activities and check-ins and deadlines with flexibility.
And for in-school learning, the plan is still up in the air, but Gist said for certain "there will be mask-wearing in our schools by nearly everyone." The hiccup is at which age to begin requiring them, she said, and waiting on the city's proposed mask ordinance for guidance.
"Masks are absolutely proven to help us prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Gist said, encouraging residents to wear the masks in the meantime to get a cap on skyrocketing infections.
“We want our kids back in school, so let's put those masks on.”
For more information on the Tulsa Virtual Academy and for FAQs, visit tulsaschools.org/virtual.
FEATURED VIDEO