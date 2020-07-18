EMSA has issued a medical heat alert in Tulsa after responding to multiple heat-related calls Saturday, according to a news release.
Paramedics have reportedly responded to 17 heat-related calls since Thursday, with 11 of those people taken to the hospital.
Temperatures in Tulsa reached 93 degrees on Saturday with the heat index peaking at 103 degrees, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Continued temperatures above 95 degrees with heat indices well over 100 degrees are forecast Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.