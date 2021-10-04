Education notebook

Seven area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools had 59 confirmed reported cases of COVID-19 and 447 close contact exposures among its students and staff. With eight confirmed cases and 149 exposures, Greenwood Leadership Academy had the highest site-level totals for TPS.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 125 cases among its students and 21 cases among its employees. BAPS’ published COVID-19 data does not break down the district’s case counts among campuses.
Glenpool Public Schools reported 11 cases among students and staff and an additional 19 people in quarantine. Of those 19 in quarantine, 16 are students attending Glenpool Upper Elementary School.
Jenks Public Schools reported 19 cases among students and another seven among its employees. No single campus had more than six confirmed cases.
Owasso Public Schools reported 21 confirmed cases among its staff and students. The district does not break down case numbers by campus.
Skiatook Public Schools has 12 confirmed cases, including seven among the staff and students at Skiatook High School.
Union Public Schools reported 107 cases among students and six among its employees. Thirty-four of the student cases are from the district’s 6th and 7th Grade Center and another 24 were reported at Union High School.
Life after graduation: Tulsa Public Schools and Sand Springs Public Schools have set dates for their respective college fairs aimed at high school juniors and seniors.
SSPS’ College Fair is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Charles Page High School.
TPS will host its 9th annual Beyond High School College and Career Fair on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Tulsa’s Reynolds Center.
Help wanted: Owasso Public Schools is hosting a job fair Tuesday at its Education Service Center for vacancies within its child nutrition program. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. and attendees are asked to enter the building through the doors nearest to the flag pole.
Shot clinic: The Indian Healthcare Resource Center of Tulsa is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. at 1109 E. 6th St. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone aged 12 and older.
Board schedule: The boards of education for Kiefer, Sand Springs, Tulsa and Woodland are scheduled to meet on Monday.