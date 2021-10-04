Education notebook

Seven area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools had 59 confirmed reported cases of COVID-19 and 447 close contact exposures among its students and staff. With eight confirmed cases and 149 exposures, Greenwood Leadership Academy had the highest site-level totals for TPS.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 125 cases among its students and 21 cases among its employees. BAPS’ published COVID-19 data does not break down the district’s case counts among campuses.

Glenpool Public Schools reported 11 cases among students and staff and an additional 19 people in quarantine. Of those 19 in quarantine, 16 are students attending Glenpool Upper Elementary School.

Jenks Public Schools reported 19 cases among students and another seven among its employees. No single campus had more than six confirmed cases.

Owasso Public Schools reported 21 confirmed cases among its staff and students. The district does not break down case numbers by campus.

Skiatook Public Schools has 12 confirmed cases, including seven among the staff and students at Skiatook High School.