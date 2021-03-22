Editorial: Tulsa's Johnson park finally getting attention it deserves

For too long Tulsa leaders have only talked about transforming the 33-acre Johnson Park but having nothing more to offer.
That is changing with $3.125 million that was part of the Improve Our Tulsa tax initiative. Neighborhood residents finally have city support to create a true recreation spot.
The park near 61st Street and Riverside Drive has been dormant and in decline for years. In 2007, it was a dumping ground for city crews gathering tree limbs after a massive ice storm.
Right now, there are outlines of former ballfields, aging equipment, a lot of grass and a big parking lot.
The potential for building a destination for families and residents is there. The spot is prime real estate on the east side of the Arkansas River, across from jogging and bike paths of the River Parks.
The park is located close to low-income housing, which makes park services more needed. But, sadly, it may have also lowered its priority.
Several ideas were pitched but lacked financial backing or neighborhood support. It has been unfair to the residents and families living within walking distance.
Without safe playgrounds and places for exercise and meetings, crime eventually creeps into those areas. Neighborhoods thrive with well-maintained public spaces.
This under-development stands out even more with the opening of the Gathering Place just blocks away on the same side of the street. Other development has been going up around the corridor.
The first use of funds will go to the design, led by neighborhood residents. Construction is scheduled for 2024.
This is the type of project Tulsa voters had in mind when approving tax packages like Improve Our Tulsa.
City success depends on every part of our community having quality-of-life amenities needed for families and residents, no matter the economic power of the neighborhood.
The city is taking the right approach by deferring to the nearby residents in planning the rebuild of the park.
We are excited to see what features neighbors choose and look forward to visiting the newly imagined park.