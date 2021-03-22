Editorial: Tulsa's Johnson park finally getting attention it deserves

For too long Tulsa leaders have only talked about transforming the 33-acre Johnson Park but having nothing more to offer.

That is changing with $3.125 million that was part of the Improve Our Tulsa tax initiative. Neighborhood residents finally have city support to create a true recreation spot.

The park near 61st Street and Riverside Drive has been dormant and in decline for years. In 2007, it was a dumping ground for city crews gathering tree limbs after a massive ice storm.

Right now, there are outlines of former ballfields, aging equipment, a lot of grass and a big parking lot.

The potential for building a destination for families and residents is there. The spot is prime real estate on the east side of the Arkansas River, across from jogging and bike paths of the River Parks.

The park is located close to low-income housing, which makes park services more needed. But, sadly, it may have also lowered its priority.