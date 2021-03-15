Editorial: Proposal would add another prevention tool to aid vulnerable youth

Not all teenagers are a good fit for foster care and are unable to be with their parents or legal guardians, putting them often on streets or couches of friends.
This vulnerable population becomes disconnected from basic services, unable to obtain documents like a birth certificate. That keeps them from getting driver's licenses or jobs.
It's a spiral into poverty, making a difficult climb to self-sufficiency.
Several nonprofits in the state, including Tulsa's Youth Services, have been working with youth who are homeless and struggling for decades. Another resource for these youth has been proposed in the Legislature.
House Bill 1739 from Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, would create the program Connecting Futures as a pilot program through the state Department of Human Services. It is a bill requested by youth service providers that would start in Oklahoma City and expand statewide.
It would empower DHS to give consent for teens 15 to 18 seeking various documents such as health information or Social Security cards. The agency would be a place for teenagers to get referrals for education, housing, employment or counseling.
Even things like participation in school sports or clubs require parental permission. This bill would give DHS the ability to provide that.
The proposal would add students receiving Connecting Futures as exempt from providing parental income on the application for the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program.
It passed the House 82-6 and has moved to the Senate with Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, as the author.
DHS has programs for youth aging out of foster care but needs more tools for minors who are not doing well in family or group home placements.
With the right supports, many of these teenagers can fare well outside those living situations. They can graduate high school and obtain post-graduate training or education.
Connecting Futures would be a prevention program: preventing poverty, crime and homelessness. It is a program worthy of taxpayer funds to strengthen communities.
It would ensure more Oklahoma teenagers do not fall through the cracks and become productive citizens.
