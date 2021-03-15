Editorial: Proposal would add another prevention tool to aid vulnerable youth

Not all teenagers are a good fit for foster care and are unable to be with their parents or legal guardians, putting them often on streets or couches of friends.

This vulnerable population becomes disconnected from basic services, unable to obtain documents like a birth certificate. That keeps them from getting driver's licenses or jobs.

It's a spiral into poverty, making a difficult climb to self-sufficiency.

Several nonprofits in the state, including Tulsa's Youth Services, have been working with youth who are homeless and struggling for decades. Another resource for these youth has been proposed in the Legislature.

House Bill 1739 from Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, would create the program Connecting Futures as a pilot program through the state Department of Human Services. It is a bill requested by youth service providers that would start in Oklahoma City and expand statewide.

It would empower DHS to give consent for teens 15 to 18 seeking various documents such as health information or Social Security cards. The agency would be a place for teenagers to get referrals for education, housing, employment or counseling.