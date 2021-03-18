Editorial: Oklahoma well-represented with three teams at the Big Dance

After a year of pandemic lockdowns and limited sports, a bright light lands on Oklahoma this weekend with three of the state’s major universities represented in the Big Dance.

Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and Oral Roberts University earned their way into college basketball’s most prestigious tournament, with tip-off on Friday.

Getting to the NCAA Tournament requires exceptional dedication and skill during any year, but this season was particularly tough sledding with pandemic-related precautions and obstacles.

OSU has been on a roll lately, winning eight of its past 10 games, finishing runner-up in the Big 12 Tournament. It earned a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region to play No. 13 seed Liberty in the first round.

Tulsa’s ORU makes its first appearance in 13 years, qualifying automatically after winning the Summit League Tournament. As the No. 15 seed in the South Region, the Golden Eagles face No. 2 seed Ohio State on Friday.

OU struggled at the end, losing five of six games, ending with a 15-10 season and No. 8 seed in the West Region. The Sooners are expected to be a close match with ninth-seeded Missouri on Saturday.