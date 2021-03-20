Editorial: Oklahoma bills would muzzle First Amendment right to speech and assembly

A batch of bills making their way through the Legislature would outlaw forms of free speech, put protestors in Oklahoma prisons and legalize vehicular homicide.

These proposals are framed as protections but actually attack the First Amendment. This is being embraced in the heat of a nationally tumultuous political moment but have long-term consequences for all Americans, right- and left-leaning.

Community activists speaking out against the bills call them dangerous and anti-freedom. We agree.

The bills come from Republican lawmakers who aren’t happy with how protests have been handled in the past year. Rather than engage in more free speech, they want to bring out a muzzle.

A number of laws already exist for when protests turn violent or when free speech morphs into harassment or libel.

More than 300 people have been charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In the weeks after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, more than 10,000 people were arrested in protests across the country.

Those laws are working. But Oklahoma lawmakers want more punitive measures.