Dual Language Academy, Tulsa Learning Academy eyeing name changes

Now a first grade parent at Dual Language Academy, Stephanie Duran previously taught at the school when it shared a space with Monroe Demonstration Academy. With the number of dual language sites increasing around the district, she had to call a former colleague to make sure she was enrolling her daughter at the right school.

She sees the potential name change as a positive step to help distinguish the school’s community.

“I’m glad that the school is finally getting an identity,” she said. “The name sounds so generic.”

Previously located at Promenade Mall, Tulsa Learning Academy relocated to the former campus of Alcott Elementary and the McLain 7th Grade Center at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

As part of the alternative school’s redesign efforts, the students were asked in fall 2019 for input. Among the items specifically brought up was the name and after group research projects, the students kept coming back to one name in particular.

“We had different groups, but the students really liked the name North Star Academy,” Principal Dixie Speer said. “That captured the hope and direction that we’re trying to create for students similar to what Frederick Douglass’ newspaper did.