OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Monday reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.
The McLoud facility houses female offenders.
On Aug. 6, the agency received positive COVID-19 rest results for four inmates, said Justin Wolf, a DOC spokesman.
“After contact tracing, ODOC placed three pods on quarantine and began testing an additional 184 inmates,” he said.
The results on Aug. 14 indicated 100 inmates were positive and 84 were negative, he said.
The entire affected unit has been placed on quarantine, he said.
Nine staff members were tested, he said.
Eight came back negative, he said.
One test result is pending, he said.
The facility houses minimum-, medium- and maximum-security inmates.
It can hold 1,139 minimum- and medium-security inmates and 102 offenders in assessment and reception.
It is also home to death row for females.