A pair of shoes recovered more than 10 feet below ground has caused some excitement among researchers at Oaklawn Cemetery, State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday.

“We encountered some shoes that were actually different than we had found elsewhere in the excavation process,” said Stackelbeck. “We found a pair of shoes that appeared to have been laid on this surface. That was quite different than what we were seeing elsewhere. Context is everything, so that was a really good find.”

The “surface” to which Stackelbeck referred is the top of a strata the archeologists believe may have been at the time of Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre. After seven days of excavating, the crew thinks it may have established a baseline for its search for unmarked burials from the most violent episode in the city’s history.

This particular discovery attracted attention because shoes placed on top of graves or coffin lids is a practice sometimes associated with African American burials.

The shoes and a decorative pail found with them have been kept from public view but a glimpse of them suggests something of indeterminate age and manufacture. Stacklebeck said the shoes will be examined by an expert in the field in the next few days.

In any event, Stackelbeck and her crew interpreted the artifacts and a change in soil as a sign they had likely reached what would have been ground level 100 years ago.

So, at the south end of the long, narrow and deep “Trench B,” a wide ramplike “Trench C” was dug on Tuesday. This allowed workers to drive a backhoe into the hole and further excavate the junction of the two trenches where the shoes and pail were found.

By Tuesday evening, the backhoe had reached 15 feet or more and struck bedrock, Stackelbeck said in her daily summary.

The digging produced several artifacts, including what appeared to be vintage bottles, glassware and at least one vase, as well as at least one more shoe. But there were no human remains.

Over the next few days, Stackelbeck said, the plan is to extend Trench C eastward a short distance to the vicinity of some known grave sites. The objective is to either find burials from 1921 in this section on the west edge of Oaklawn or definitively exclude it.

Stories of unmarked burials of people killed May 31-June 1, 1921, have circulated since the very day of the event. Many locations for these burials have been suggested but none has ever been found.

