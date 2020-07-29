Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...CHEROKEE...MUSKOGEE AND OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE... MAYES...NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA... WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA...MCINTOSH. * FROM 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE, WITH SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. &&