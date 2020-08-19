OKLAHOMA CITY — The Claremore Veterans Center has seen a huge jump in deaths in COVID-19-related deaths.
The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday said there have been 35 patient deaths and 128 patient positive cases at the 302-bed facility.
Thirteen have recovered, the agency said.
Last month, the agency reported 10 deaths and 62 patient positive cases.
“It is a huge jump and it is very concerning,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks. “Any death in Oklahoma is so sad.
“It really hits home for me. I am a veteran myself. These people were willing to give everything for their country. They deserve the best care.”
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel said during a July press conference announcing the outbreak that the 10 may not have died as a direct result of contracting the respiratory disease.
Kintsel said last month that the most likely source for the virus was an asymptomatic employee who at the time did not know they had the virus and unknowingly passed it on.
Kintsel was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
The agency on Wednesday said 61 employees have tested positive and 27 have recovered.
“We are grateful for extraordinary support and partnerships with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (Muskogee and Oklahoma City Health Care Systems) and the Oklahoma State Department of Health who have stepped forward by volunteering resources and expertise during recent occurrences of positive cases,” said Shane Faulkner, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman. “Communication with Claremore residents and the residents’ designated agents or family representatives continues to take place via weekly letters which are supplemented by phone, email or letter communications as needed.”
On March 14, the agency closed visitation at the seven centers. Four centers, including Claremore, remain closed to visitors.
Monks said the state needs a facemask requirement to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Face coverings are the best way to reduce community spread, Monks said.
