Sometimes called a TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) maneuver, PIT, or precision immobilization technique, is a tactical driving maneuver used by some law enforcement agencies.

In a successful maneuver, the pursuing officer uses the cruiser to push the fleeing vehicle’s rear end sideways, sending it into a spin and ending the pursuit. When performed at slower speeds — generally 35 to 45 mph — the maneuver can be safe and effective to end pursuits, experts say. But the tactic can have deadly consequences. Since 2016 at least 30 people have died, and hundreds have been injured — including some officers — when police used the maneuver to end pursuits, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.

So far this year, nine people have been killed nationwide in PIT maneuvers, including a driver and passenger who were being chased by police for speeding in Creek County, Oklahoma. 

Another victim was killed after sheriff's deputies used a PIT maneuver on the fleeing vehicle in which he was being held captive. The deputies in Jacksonville, Florida, saved the man who kidnapped him and received Purple Heart awards.

Click here to read the Washington Post investigation with videos from the incidents analyzed.

