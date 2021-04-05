Data privacy bill dead, but author vows to continue to fight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Collin Walke on Thursday accused the Senate Judiciary chairwoman of putting profits over privacy after she declined to hear his bill that would protect the public against unauthorized data collection.
Walke’s House Bill 1602 passed the House on March 4 by a vote of 85-11. Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, is the co-author.
The measure would require companies collecting data on individuals to have the subject opt into it, Walke, D-Oklahoma City, said. It would give consumers in Oklahoma the right to request from companies the information that is being collected and the right to ask that the information be deleted, Walke said.
The measure was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is chairwoman.
Daniels’ refusal to hear the bill silenced the voices of 3.1 million Oklahomans, the constituents of the 85 House members who voted for it, Walke said.
Walke said Daniels “had decided that profits are more important that privacy.”
He said that means for the foreseeable future, Oklahomans, including their children, will have their privacy invaded and behavior manipulated “all for the almighty dollar.”
Information sold and used by the companies collecting it include eating disorders, learning and developmental disorders, cancer and depression, Walke said.
“Data privacy touches every single aspect of your life,” Walke said. “They are literally able to manipulate you through the manipulation of your own data you voluntarily give over to these individuals without your knowledge or consent.”
Daniels said the bill as written has many unintended consequences and casts a wider net than she was willing to advance in the Senate.
“This is a conversation that needs to bring representation from all stakeholders to the table and sort out what is and isn’t needed so we don’t do untold unintended damage,” Daniels said.
But Walke said the bill was in the works for more than a year.
West said supporters of the bill met with several technology companies.
“I don’t think the chairwoman’s priorities are in the right place and they certainly are not with the people of Oklahoma,” West said.
Daniels said businesses were discovering in real time about the bill, which had not been discussed with them.
“I determined we should slow down and make sure the cure doesn’t end up being worse than the disease,” Daniels said.
Walke said some members of the industry, such as Cox and Amazon, were willing to negotiate.
“We do not sell our customers personal data,” said Tiffani Burton, Cox Communications director of public affairs. “As with any policy decisions being made at the legislative level, Cox appreciates the opportunity to work with policy makers to ensure our customers and their interests are represented in the decision making process.”
Walke said AT&T hired several lobbyists to try to kill the bill.
“We believe fundamentally in the privacy rights of our customers,” said Del Ingram, an AT&T spokesman. “HB 1602, while well intentioned, would have unintended consequences that we do not think are good for Oklahomans. We will continue to work with legislators to ensure intent matches outcome.”
April 8 is the deadline for House bills to get out of Senate committees.
Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, is the Senate author. He said seeking reassignment of the bill is not a common step.
“I don’t know that will be a route that will be taken at this time,” Montgomery said.
If the bill does not get a hearing, it will still be alive for next session, Walke said.
Walke said he plans to introduce legislation next session requiring high school students to learn about data privacy.
He said young people do not appreciate how the data collected and disseminated is used against them.
People needed to be educated about how to protect their data “because right now it is the wild west,” Walke said.