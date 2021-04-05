Data privacy bill dead, but author vows to continue to fight

“Data privacy touches every single aspect of your life,” Walke said. “They are literally able to manipulate you through the manipulation of your own data you voluntarily give over to these individuals without your knowledge or consent.”

Daniels said the bill as written has many unintended consequences and casts a wider net than she was willing to advance in the Senate.

“This is a conversation that needs to bring representation from all stakeholders to the table and sort out what is and isn’t needed so we don’t do untold unintended damage,” Daniels said.

But Walke said the bill was in the works for more than a year.

West said supporters of the bill met with several technology companies.

“I don’t think the chairwoman’s priorities are in the right place and they certainly are not with the people of Oklahoma,” West said.

Daniels said businesses were discovering in real time about the bill, which had not been discussed with them.

“I determined we should slow down and make sure the cure doesn’t end up being worse than the disease,” Daniels said.