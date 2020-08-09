U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford joined other oil state Republicans in putting forward legislation intended to stymie attempts to hold up pipeline projects, such as the Dakota Access.
The senators want to guarantee such projects can continue to be authorized through what is known as a nationwide permit, or NWP. Critics say NWPs are too cumbersome and not protective enough of wetlands and other sensitive ecosystems.
The senators say permits using more stringent environmental requirements are being misused.
“Too frequently, the regulatory process is used as a tool to stop development rather than to ensure projects are done in an environmentally responsible manner,” Lankford said.
Federal agents: Lankford again defended the use of federal agents in Portland, Oregon, where demonstrators surrounded a federal courthouse and pelted it with trash and fireworks.
Speaking to Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf during a Senate hearing, Lankford reiterated earlier statements that the agents only detained lawbreakers and were sufficiently identified as law officers.
“I don’t think your agents are the problem,” Lankford told Wolf. “I think they’re defending federal property, which is what this Congress originally told them to do.”
The Trump administration sent agents to Portland against the wishes of state and local authorities, who said the agents’ presence only intensified the situation.
Some people were upset because the agents wore jackets identifying them only as “police” without an agency designation, and there were accusations that a few citizens were taken off the streets and hauled away in unmarked vehicles. All of those individuals were subsequently released.
Wolf complained that local officials refused to cooperate with the federal agents and tried to limit their activities. The agents have since been withdrawn.
Earlier, on the Senate floor, Inhofe also defended the deployment of the federal agents and, more broadly, law enforcement in general.
Dismissing “wild claims and accusations” that the agents had attacked peaceful demonstrators, Inhofe said they had instead subdued violent rioters “attempting to destroy” the courthouse.
“In Oregon, politicians are clamoring to defend the terrorists who are trying to destroy law and order. On the other side, our president is trying to defend it,” Inhofe said.
Remembering John Lewis: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole recounted a personal story following the death of Georgia Democrat John Lewis.
After moving into his first spare office in the Cannon Building, Cole said, he was surprised to learn that Lewis was in the anteroom waiting to seem him.
“I always stop by this office to welcome the new representative at the beginning of each Congress because it was my first office, too,” Lewis told Cole.
Then, referring to the drab accommodations afforded first-termers, Lewis added, “And don’t worry, Congressman. You won’t be here long.”
Dots and dashes: Inhofe joined several other Republicans in calling for the Defense Department to be included in any future COVID-19 relief bills. ... Lankford and Inhofe again accused Planned Parenthood of possible criminal activity because some of its affiliates received COVID-19 loans. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern is pursuing legislation that would prevent states from barring religious services for public health reasons if they allow protests and other group activities. ... Former Tulsan Cambridge Neal, daughter of Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mike Neal, was promoted to Lankford’s legislative assistant for health care.
