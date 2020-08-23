U.S. Sen. James Lankford scoffed at the notion that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been working to sabotage mail voting during DeJoy’s appearance during a Senate committee teleconference Friday.
“Apparently the Post Office never had any issues, there was never any delays, there was never any mail that was late, there were never any financial problems, there was never any challenge to mail-in voting until 65 days ago when you arrived, and then apparently all chaos has broken out in the Post Office ... But before that there seemed to be no complaint about the Post Office ever,” Lankford said dryly during the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs meeting.
DeJoy, a large Republican donor, came under fire from Democrats after reports that the Postal Service has been removing mailboxes and sorting machines and cutting back on overtime while mail backs up in post offices and sorting centers.
In fact, the Postal Service has been cutting back for years as letters and other first-class mail volume declines. Nevertheless, there is some concern about the service’s ability to handle a huge increase in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is also concern that shipments of prescription drugs and other time-sensitive materials are being delayed by DeJoy’s cost-cutting moves.
DeJoy told the committee those actions have stopped until after the Nov. 3 general election.
“There was a series of stories that came out and are trending on social media that you were locking up the post boxes in Burbank (Calif.) to prevent people from voting,” Lankford said. “Were you locking up the boxes in Burbank to keep people from voting?”
“No,” DeJoy said. “I’m not locking up — I have nothing to do with collection boxes.
“My commitment to the committee and the leadership and the American people is we’ve stopped. The day I put the statement out, we directed everybody to stop reducing postal hours, to stop bringing back collection boxes, stop shutting down machines, and that was basically what we did.”
Mail call: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin called universal mail voting “just another step toward socialism” in the weekly column he circulates to Oklahoma media outlets.
“Pelosi Democrats want to essentially eliminate in-person voting and send every person over the age of 18 a ballot to their home in order to cast their vote, regardless of whether or not they are registered to vote or if they even asked for a ballot,” Mullin claimed.
Elections are run by individual states, and several have gone entirely or mostly to mail-in voting with few problems reported. Democrats say the federal government should provide more money for states to implement mail-in voting because of COVID-19 and the trend of some states eliminating in-person polling places.
Some Republicans say large-scale mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud, although there isn’t any proof of more than a few small, unsuccessful attempts to vote by mail illegally.
Mullin said he’s not against voting by mail for those who find voting in person difficult, but he suspects Pelosi and the Democrats are up to no good.
“Sending every adult in the United States a ballot — whether or not they asked for one — undermines the integrity of our elections and creates an environment for voter fraud to run rampant,” he said.
