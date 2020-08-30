D.C Digest: Inhofe wants report on methane emissions

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe asked the Government Accountability Office for a report on the Environmental Protection Agency's regulation of methane in oil and gas production.
Methane is a chief component of natural gas and, by volume, one of the most potent greenhouse gases. It is a relatively small component of Earth's atmosphere but frequently escapes during oil and gas production and transmission.
The Trump administration is suspending most monitoring of oil and gas methane leaks, a move opposed by conservationists and some large energy companies and applauded by small producers, who said the Obama-era rules being repealed were too costly.
In a letter to the GAO, Inhofe and several other senators said methane from oil and gas production accounts for about 1% of all greenhouse emissions, and argue that producers have a financial incentive to limit methane loss.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford signed onto legislation that would make it easier for businesses to qualify for forgiveness of their CARES Act loans. ... Three Oklahoma congressmen, including the 1st District's Kevin Hern, asked the Trump administration to extend telemedicine access for Medicaid and Medicare patients. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas said he backs Republican legislation that would increase Medicare reimbursements to rural hospitals and and delay or cancel certain payments by them to the federal government.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World