D.C Digest: Inhofe wants report on methane emissions

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe asked the Government Accountability Office for a report on the Environmental Protection Agency's regulation of methane in oil and gas production.

Methane is a chief component of natural gas and, by volume, one of the most potent greenhouse gases. It is a relatively small component of Earth's atmosphere but frequently escapes during oil and gas production and transmission.

The Trump administration is suspending most monitoring of oil and gas methane leaks, a move opposed by conservationists and some large energy companies and applauded by small producers, who said the Obama-era rules being repealed were too costly.

In a letter to the GAO, Inhofe and several other senators said methane from oil and gas production accounts for about 1% of all greenhouse emissions, and argue that producers have a financial incentive to limit methane loss.