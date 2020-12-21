 Skip to main content
CVS Health begins doling out COVID-19 vaccines at skilled nursing, assisted living facilities across the country

CT Vaccinations

Jeanne Peters, a 95-year-old rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility in West Hartford, Connecticut, received the first COVID-19 vaccination administered by CVS Health faculty at the facility on Friday.

 Stephen Dunn, Associated Press pool

CVS Health began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the country on Monday, including more than 27,000 in Oklahoma. 

A total of 176 long-term care facilities on Oklahoma have selected CVS Health as their "vaccine partner" through a Centers for Disease Control Survey, though the exact list of locations is considered confidential, a CVS Health spokesperson said. 

More than 400 nursing homes or long-term care facilities in the state have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Long-term care residents and staff are included in Phase 1 of the state's vaccination plan, along with high-risk health care and public health care workers and medical first responders. 

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” Larry J. Merlo, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health, said in a news release. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

Teams will make three visits to each facility for initial Pfizer vaccines and subsequent boosters, according to the release. The process should be complete in about 12 weeks. 

The distribution precipitates COVID-19 vaccines being available at all CVS Pharmacy locations based on product availability and population prioritization, which is determined by states. 

“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” said Karen S. Lynch, executive vice president of CVS Health and soon-to-be president and CEO.

“The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”

Oklahoma health care workers with direct exposure to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients began receiving vaccinations last week

The state expects to move into Phase 2, which includes emergency first-responders, additional health care workers, teachers, at-risk adults and those 65 or older, prison and homeless shelter populations and officials, in January. 

Gallery: Tulsans of the year — These people gave us hope

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Breaking News