COVID may have sped up efforts to deal with homelessness in Tulsa

With more than 30 local organizations working together, Tulsa began implementing a five-year strategic plan to reduce homelessness just as COVID-19 hit a year ago. And the pandemic had two obvious effects on the citywide effort.

First, the virus deterred some people from staying in shelters, making Tulsa’s homeless population a lot more visible as tents sprang up on downtown sidewalks and creating the impression that the city’s homeless population had grown almost overnight.

Then the economic impact of the shutdown really did increase the homeless population.

As many as 300 people a month became homeless in Tulsa during the pandemic, said Becky Gligo, executive director at Housing Solutions.

“We do see people newly experiencing homelessness, every single month in Tulsa,” she said.

Gligo left City Hall early last year to take over at Housing Solutions, the lead agency responsible for implementing the strategic plan that she had helped devise as Tulsa’s housing policy director.

In some ways, the timing couldn’t have been worse, as the pandemic obscured the progress Tulsa was making toward providing permanent housing for the homeless. But in other ways it couldn’t have been more fortuitous, Gligo said.

