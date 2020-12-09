COVID-19 vaccine plan: Health care workers, long-term care facilities to get first batch

OKLAHOMA CITY — With FDA authorization apparently imminent for Pfizer’s two-shot COVID-19 vaccination, distribution of the vaccine in Oklahoma could begin as early as this week, officials say.
Health care workers with high risk of exposure, as well as residents and staff of nursing homes, assisted living centers and long-term care facilities, are slated to be the first in line.
State officials unveiled a four-phase distribution plan last week that is to go into effect immediately after the federal Food and Drug Administration approves the first vaccine for use in the United States.
The FDA reportedly has found that Pfizer’s vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 after two shots administered three weeks apart. Two other pharmaceutical companies’ vaccines also are in the pipeline for approval.
Oklahoma initially will receive limited supplies of vaccine. The rest of the state’s four-phase distribution plan will begin when additional doses are made available as the supply chain allows.
Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed discussed additional details about the plan during an interview with the Tulsa World on Tuesday.
Phase 2 will involve the vaccination of first responders and health care workers in outpatient facilities. First responders typically include firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and law enforcement officers, Reed said. People 65 and older can also receive initial inoculations during Phase 2.
Vaccines will also be available during Phase 2 for staff at congregate locations, such as group homes, prisons and certain critical manufacturing facilities, such as food processing plants. Congregate facilities are defined as places where people do not have the opportunity to social distance or take other preventive measures, Reed said.
Certain state and tribal government leaders who are needed to maintain the continuity of government also will be included in the second phase, he said. The “state leaders” category does not currently contemplate lawmakers, but rather key positions necessary to maintain government, he added.
“By the time we are getting into that part of Phase 2, we should have a pretty significant vaccine supply,” Reed said.
The third phase involves the vaccination of teachers, staff and students in educational settings. But teachers with certain conditions could be vaccinated earlier, Reed said.
Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma Medical Association president, said that “personally, I would like to see educators and teachers moved up to Phase 2, especially if one of our major missions in the state is to keep in-person learning going.”
The general public is included in Phase 4, which is expected to start in early 2021 if there is no disruption in the supply chain, Reed said. A person will not have to have a primary care doctor to receive the vaccine, he added.
The state is signing up “pandemic providers” — medical providers who can administer and track the vaccine, Reed explained.
“We are going to have large scale points of dispensing through county health departments and our partners,” including some Native American tribes, he said.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require cold storage and two doses, he said.
“We have created a network and reached out to partners across the state that have this capacity to provide ultra-cold storage,” Reed said. “I do feel like we are in good shape.”
The Oklahoma National Guard is expected to be involved in logistics and transportation, said Lt. Col. Geoff Legler, state public affairs officer for the Oklahoma National Guard.
“We want to remind the public this is going to take time,” Reed said. “We are not going to have a fully vaccinated and immunized population overnight. We want to continue to encourage people to take other steps necessary to prevent transmission.”
Those steps include social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.
“I feel very confident in the safety of this vaccination,” Reed said.
