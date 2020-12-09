COVID-19 vaccine plan: Health care workers, long-term care facilities to get first batch

Vaccines will also be available during Phase 2 for staff at congregate locations, such as group homes, prisons and certain critical manufacturing facilities, such as food processing plants. Congregate facilities are defined as places where people do not have the opportunity to social distance or take other preventive measures, Reed said.

Certain state and tribal government leaders who are needed to maintain the continuity of government also will be included in the second phase, he said. The “state leaders” category does not currently contemplate lawmakers, but rather key positions necessary to maintain government, he added.

“By the time we are getting into that part of Phase 2, we should have a pretty significant vaccine supply,” Reed said.

The third phase involves the vaccination of teachers, staff and students in educational settings. But teachers with certain conditions could be vaccinated earlier, Reed said.

Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma Medical Association president, said that “personally, I would like to see educators and teachers moved up to Phase 2, especially if one of our major missions in the state is to keep in-person learning going.”