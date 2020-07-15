COVID-19 update

State health officials reported 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same day Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday marked the first day that Oklahoma's daily new case count exceeded 1,000. There have been 22,813 confirmed cases of the disease since early March.

The death toll has risen to 432 across the state. As of Tuesday, 561 patients — confirmed cases and people under investigation for the disease — were hospitalized, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

Four deaths were reported Wednesday in residents from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Creek and Kay counties; all were older than 65.

Tulsa County's case count went up by 178 in Wednesday's reporting, totaling 5,626 cases since early March, according to state data. Seventy-nine Tulsa County residents have died from the disease.

Stitt, as of his announcement that he is COVID-19 positive, maintained his position that he would not mandate mask-wearing. Stitt was seen wearing a mask at a COVID-19 briefing at the end of June, but not at a subsequent briefing in July.

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation President Dr. Stephen Prescott said in a statement Tuesday that masks serve as a way to protect fellow Oklahomans.

“If we wear masks in large enough numbers, it greatly reduces the spread of the virus,” said Prescott, a physician and medical researcher. “That’s not a political statement. That is a medically proven fact.”

Oklahoma is one of many states experiencing widespread community spread of the disease. The state's 7-day rolling average, a metric used to prevent single data points or days from skewing projections, has risen to 703. The new rolling average is again a new high.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.

Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.

Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.

