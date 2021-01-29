COVD-19 forces Broken Arrow, Bixby campuses to shift to distance learning

Two more area schools will start February in distance learning due to COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School would pivot to distance learning for the first week of February.

Monday was previously designated as a district-wide distance learning day. Four sites currently in distance learning — Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, Centennial Middle School and Liberty Elementary — are scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday.

Two additional BAPS sites, Creekmore Early Childhood Center and Sequoyah Middle School, are scheduled to remain in distance learning through Feb. 8.

According to data published by the district, 1,338 BAPS students and 135 staff are currently in quarantine as of the close of business Thursday. An additional 163 students and 84 employees are in insolation after testing positive.

Bixby Public Schools also announced a pivot Friday afternoon, moving its Ninth Grade Center and the entire fifth grade at West Intermediate School to distance learning starting on Monday. The Ninth Grade Center is scheduled to return in person on Thursday, while the West Intermediate fifth graders will stay in distance learning through Feb. 8.