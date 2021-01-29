COVD-19 forces Broken Arrow, Bixby campuses to shift to distance learning

Two more area schools will start February in distance learning due to COVID-19.
On Friday afternoon, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School would pivot to distance learning for the first week of February.
Monday was previously designated as a district-wide distance learning day. Four sites currently in distance learning — Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, Centennial Middle School and Liberty Elementary — are scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday.
Two additional BAPS sites, Creekmore Early Childhood Center and Sequoyah Middle School, are scheduled to remain in distance learning through Feb. 8.
According to data published by the district, 1,338 BAPS students and 135 staff are currently in quarantine as of the close of business Thursday. An additional 163 students and 84 employees are in insolation after testing positive.
Bixby Public Schools also announced a pivot Friday afternoon, moving its Ninth Grade Center and the entire fifth grade at West Intermediate School to distance learning starting on Monday. The Ninth Grade Center is scheduled to return in person on Thursday, while the West Intermediate fifth graders will stay in distance learning through Feb. 8.
In a letter to parents posted to the district’s website, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said 20 staff and more than 400 students had been added to the district’s quarantine and isolation lists since Wednesday.
“Yesterday, we had 17 positions that were unable to be filled by a qualified substitute,” Miller wrote. “We are doing all we can to keep students in-person, yet it is very difficult.”
After moving its high school and 7th and 8th Grade Academy to distance learning Wednesday, Muskogee Public Schools released a video announcing that the 7th and 8th Grade Academy will be back in person come Monday, but Muskogee High School will remain in distance learning to start the week. In the video, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said if the high school’s quarantine and isolation numbers continue to drop, in-person classes could resume by mid-week.