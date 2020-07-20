Distribution of about $3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, including a little over $1 million in small business loans, was approved Monday by Tulsa County commissioners.
The allocation is from $113.7 million in CARES Act money being administered by Tulsa County.
Among Monday’s other largest allocations were $950,000 to the Tulsa Regional Chamber; $462,000 for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Art and Culture; and $355,000 for Expo Square.
Officials said the allocation to the Tulsa Regional Chamber was for technical support of businesses and a tourism advertising campaign once the epidemic has subsided.
The smallest allocation was $1,829.20 to Court Services for personal protection equipment and supplies.
The $1 million in small loans to 19 businesses were the first under the RESET program established by the county and the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation. The loans ranged in size from $5,000 to $125,000.
Tulsa County set aside $25 million for business loans and $5 million for nonprofits from its $113.7 million. The RESET program is similar to the federal Paycheck Protection Program in that the loans are forgivable if spent according to the terms of the loan. Those terms are somewhat more flexible than PPP but limit expenditures to costs associated with the COVID-19 epidemic.
“We have worked diligently to announce these loans and work with applicants to complete all necessary paperwork,” said Commission Chairman Ron Peters. “Providing $1 million within three weeks of the RESET program’s launch has been a group effort, and we look forward to providing more organizations with much-needed relief in coming weeks.”
Officials said Monday almost 450 businesses and nonprofits have applied for loans through the program. Application forms and information are available at tulsacountycares.org.
The first round of recipients ranged from a hotel group to some recent startup businesses.
