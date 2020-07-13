OKLAHOMA CITY — All signs indicate more young Oklahomans — those in the 18 to 35 age range — are testing positive for the virus this summer.
Younger people are less likely to have serious underlying medical conditions and less likely to experience the more serious side effects of the novel coronavirus. But younger individuals can still get seriously ill and die from the virus.
Coronavirus data for April 17-23 listed the average age of those testing positive as 53; by July 2-9 the average dropped to 42.
“The people that know that they’re vulnerable for getting sicker, should they get exposed, are maintaining all of the precautions,” said Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, rheumatologist and epidemiologist at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. “Whereas young people, who are probably less concerned about having bad health outcomes from getting infected and are probably at ages where socialization is more important, are going out as part of the state’s reopening.”