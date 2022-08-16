 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooling Off

  • 0
Heat

Two-year-old Lucas Regenhard gets a break from the heat around a splashpad at the River Parks 41st Street Plaza on Monday. Area temperatures topped off at more than 100 degrees Monday, and most of northeast Oklahoma is under a heat advisory again Tuesday. Still, cooler weather is expected to move in Wednesday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Prosecutors contended that Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, engaged in a sexualized-relationship using text messaging when the minor was 11, 12 and 13 years old, thus committing the crime of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert