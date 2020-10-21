Complaints aired about state's unemployment vendor

Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, asked how much money the company had made on the practice.

Boswell said he could not provide the information in the current forum due to competitive nature of the business, but was willing to discuss it in a different forum.

Gates said that prior to the pandemic, the company was meeting its requirements and answering phone calls in the allotted time as well as getting cards to customers.

But the pandemic created challenges that led to delays in answering phone calls and delivering benefits, he said. The company has now recovered after adding additional employees and providing employees with the ability to work from home, he said.

Hall said his office and others received calls from constituents who reported receiving a card with no money on it and then were charged for calling the company about it.

Zumwalt was also critical of the company’s decision not to provide benefits on site to customers who attended various help sessions her agency held across the state.

Zumwalt said the answer is not to eliminate the contract right now because it would result in disruptions to the agency. In addition, OESC has not experienced something that would require such a move, she said.