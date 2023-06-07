The Coweta High School boys basketball team will welcome a new coach for the 2023-24 season as Matt Watson has been hired, it was announced recently.

Watson has been coaching basketball for 10 years, one as a head coach. His stops as an assistant include NOAH, Tulsa Central, Tulsa Webster and Tulsa Booker T. Washington. He became the head coach at Webster, his alma mater, for the 2021-22 season.

“I am passionate about leading and empowering young people and feel that that passion is what calls me to coach.” Watson said. “Coweta is a growing community with an athletic department that is respected across the state of Oklahoma. I’m honored and excited to be the next in a long line of respected and successful basketball coaches to lead the Tigers.

“I cannot wait to get into the community and learn more about the people and things that make the town of Coweta special.”

Watson replaces Brandon Maddux, who coached the Tigers five years and made the State tournament once in 2021. Maddux coached Coweta to a 71-48 record during his tenure.