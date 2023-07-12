LOS ANGELES — Scientology Network’s DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air uplifting documentary films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents “Fathers of Football” about a detailed look at a championship season of 2015.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

“Fathers of Football” illuminates the important role high school football plays in small-town America. Following the Wagoner Bulldogs in their attempt to win back-to-back Oklahoma state championships, the dramas on the field unfold against the personal dramas experienced by the players and their families.

Directed by Bradley Beesley, the feature-length documentary weaves together stories of hope, heartbreak, grit and glory as the players of Oklahoma’s number one ranked high school football team, led by their coach, Dale Condict, prepare to defend their state championship title while pondering the unknown future awaiting them after leaving high school behind.

Central to its theme of “Football being more than just a game” is the focus on Condict’s son, who battles cancer while dreaming of getting back on the field.

ABOUT BRADLEY BEESLEYBradley Beesley is an Austin-based Independent film and video director, producer and cinematographer. With a passion for capturing the seldom seen side of Americana, he directed the documentary “Okie Noodling” that explored the practice of handfishing; he delved deep into the Southern roots of the blues with the legendary R.L. Burnside in “Hill Stomp Hollar”; went behind the walls of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for “Sweethearts of the Prison Rodeo”; and captured the drama on the sidelines of high school football with the award-winning documentary “Fathers of Football”.

Beesley brings this unique perspective to his current freelance role at the Magnolia Network, working with Chip and Joanna Gaines in producing TV and branded content.

In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Beesley shared insights to his hopes for the film:

“My hope is that this film could resonate with people that don’t even care about high school football and that anyone could see how the power of the human spirit could trump darkness,” Beesley said.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASEFundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

