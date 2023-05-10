The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Daisy Diaz and Gary Wilford as Students of the Month for May. Both will receive a $50 honorarium and are eligible for the civic organization’s $2,000 scholarships that will be awarded on May 17.

Diaz’s experience as the daughter of naturalized U.S. citizens from Mexico fueled her desire to become a criminal defense lawyer. She will graduate Wagoner High School with 21 college credits and attend the University of Oklahoma.

“From something as little as the color of our skin, we never thought that such a thing would be taken advantage of. It was what caused us to struggle to accept where we came from,” she said. “Aside from this setback, we still looked at the bigger picture and proudly embraced our culture.”

Active in many school organizations, Diaz held executive positions on Student Council and in Mu Alpha Theta math society. She participated in soccer, volleyball and track while also performing more than 150 hours of volunteer service. Diaz works at Initiative Plumbing, her brother-in-law’s company. Lack of parental involvement strengthened her personal resolve.

“I have a tremendous desire for success regardless of having little to no guidance. I took that and utilized it to motivate me and push me farther than everyone’s expectations. That is my drive,” Diaz said.

Wilford said he had been looking forward to applying for the Rotary scholarship since his freshman year. He is a National Honor Society member and enrolled in the culinary, recreation and entertainment program at Indian Capital Technology Center. He performed community service with a food closet and as a camp volunteer. He plans to attend Oklahoma State University.

“I aspire to become a marketing manager because it allows me to combine my creativity, strategic thinking, and collaborative nature to develop impactful marketing campaigns and drive business growth. I aim to make a significant impact on brand success by connecting customers with products and services they genuinely need and love,” he said.

Early childhood experiences with homelessness, plus his employment at Subway and Walgreens lent insight into serving others. Like Diaz, his family moved to Oklahoma from California in search of better opportunities. In Wagoner, his family found a generous community eager to lend a helping hand.

“I vividly recall my mother sharing our story with someone, and they, in turn, spread the word to their friends. Before we knew it, we received beds, couches, washers, dryers, and even a TV. We didn’t know these individuals; they simply wanted to help us out of the kindness of their hearts. That memory is one of the many reasons I love this town. Wagoner is a community unlike any other,” Wilford shared.

Wagoner High School seniors with a minimum 2.75 GPA that plan to seek a two- or four-year college education, vocational/technical training, or join the military are eligible for a Rotary scholarship.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.