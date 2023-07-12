The Rotary Club of Wagoner installed new leadership for 2023-24 with Gena Parsons, president, Jessica Badley, president-elect, Debi Hamilton, secretary and Denise Bosco, treasurer. Board members include Ed James, Jeff Hamilton, Rick Moore, Seth Yoder and immediate past president Kevin Grover. Jimmy Leopard continues as sergeant-at-arms.

Parsons is a retired journalist and public relations professional having worked in Texas, Florida and Oklahoma where she served as executive producer at KOTV in Tulsa. A Rotarian since 2012, she was previously president of the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers, who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.

Wagoner Rotary meets on Tuesdays at noon at Wagoner Community Hospital. Learn more about the club by visiting https://www.facebook.com/wagonerrotary.