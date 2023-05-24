The Rotary Club of Wagoner awarded $2,000 scholarships to Caiden Dick and Gary Wilford for academic and athletic achievement, community commitment, and the determination to overcome setbacks.

All Rotary Students of the Month receive a $50 honorarium.

Dick is studying at Indian Capital Technology Center to become an electrician with aspirations to start his own company. His resolve is noteworthy: transitioning from a difficult family situation to a stable home with supportive guardians, achieving a 3.8 grade point average, and progressing from a mediocre player to a star on the Wagoner High School football and soccer teams.

Wilford will attend Oklahoma State University and pursue a marketing career that combines his creativity, strategic thinking, and knack for connecting with people. His family found a generous and caring community in Wagoner when they moved from California where he described their life as unsustainable with periods of homelessness. Wilford expressed his love for his community and said that, since his freshman year, he had looked forward to applying for the Rotary scholarship.

The other Students of the Month were Paul Aldridge, Joci Bryant, Blake Bennett, Maggie Brumnett, James Coward, Daisy Diaz, Chandle Dimick, Richie Hardin, Abigail Humphries, Ashlee Jones, Jenna McKinney, Ethan Muehlenweg, Sydney Parisotto, Aubrie Rexwinkle, Chloe Triggs and Joey Turley-Wilson.

Applications for 2023-24 will be accepted beginning in August. Students must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and plan to seek a two- or four-year college education, vocational/technical training, or join the military.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to award scholarships, provide school dictionaries, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.