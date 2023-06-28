Virginia Jenner wore many hats that she threw into the political ring often during the 1980s.

A Tulsa Tribune editorial cartoon summed her up best.

The cartoon depicted the former Tulsa dental hygienist as a political Democrat, Independent, Gadfly or Perpetual Candidate.

Jenner may have appeared to many as all of those, but one thing was not used to describe her. She was serious on the issues she ran on.

She was often seen by the trademark hat. Jenner ran for political office back in the day where there were not many female candidates.

Jenner had to find a way to stand out. Husband Kyle Goddard was the right man behind the scene to help. They met at a Democrat party function that Jenner almost did not attend.

Goddard was a former Tulsa World and Tulsa Tribune reporter. He knew the ins and outs of good public relations and putting the spotlight on someone.

The two clicked and joined forces to push her ideas in a creative way.

Goddard was also a prolific writer, but while he put words in Jenner’s mouth, she approved every press release about things she stood for: Equal pay, higher minimum wage, honestly in government and other issues.

The biggest obstacle on a shoestring budget was to see voters and be seen. She also attended as many Democrat candidate forums when possible.

“This was not frivolous,” Jenner said of running multiple times in those years. “What I was running for — was for the people.”

Jenner learned quickly what she was up against, too.

One crowded candidate forum illustrated the point.

“I got shoved in the back (by someone) and he whispered, ‘You shouldn’t be here,’” Jenner described.

Undeterred, Jenner ran for Governor, Mayor of Tulsa, U.S. Congress, U.S. Senator and State Labor Commissioner. The Labor Commissioner run would be her best showing with over 100,000 votes garnered, but still coming up short.

“Kyle said I opened doors for the women coming behind me,” Jenner added.

She may have been a trailblazer of sort, but Jenner admits the truth, it was a two-person effort.

“It was Kyle’s genius. He was a brilliant guy,” Jenner said of their collaboration.

Jenner did almost anything to be noticed. The hats, blue jeans and even a clown costume during a parade made her stand out.

Trying to get the spotlight on her political ideas was Kyle’s idea even if included taking Jenner out of her comfort zone.

“He said, ‘Yes, Virginia you can do it,’” she said. “He had me do things I would have never done. I was a shy girl.”

Putting herself before the public slowly became easier for Jenner. She even received fan mail from voters thanking her for the approach she made to attempt government change.

The political partnership with Kyle complemented each other’s skills. Not many independent and unknown candidates could muster the kind of publicity Kyle and Virginia got. The vote totals speak for themselves.

Kyle recently passed away. Jenner, who has lived in Wagoner for decades now, kept all his press releases, flyers and pictures from those days of traveling all around the state to campaign.

Jenner hopes the volume of material saved can be compiled into a book one day.

She hopes her jump into the political ring gave some hope to future women candidates.