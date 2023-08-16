Bob Taylor cheated death every time he came back to the Aircraft Carrier Saratoga during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

Not many know, but Taylor cheated death at birth, too.

The doctor saw that there was a hole in the top of Taylor’s head. He surmised that filling out a birth certificate would be a waste of time. It would be better to wait for the baby to die and only fill out paperwork once.

Taylor lived and that paperwork snafu would return some 17 years later when the war begins.

While hunting in Taylor’s Tennessee home of Iron City, his dad told him Pearl Harbor had been bombed by the Japanese.

His first response: “Where’s Pearl Harbor?”

Like many of that generation, Taylor wanted to contribute to the war effort. He already had experience flying biplanes and decided to enlist in the new air corps.

The lack of a birth certificate would come back to haunt Taylor. He had to find a way to prove his age and did. However, to this day, he still doesn’t have one.

When things were sorted out, he was sent to Pensacola, Fla., for flight training. He met his future wife (Marvyl) when later transferred to Treasure Island, California, but the wedding would wait until after the war.

Taylor lives in Wagoner now. He will turn 98 in October and is the oldest living WWII veteran in the city.

When Taylor joined as an Enlisted Pilot (there is a reason for that title later) some of the early U.S. fighter planes were biplanes.

At the start of World War II, several air forces still had biplane combat aircraft in front line service, but they were no longer competitive, and most were used in niche roles, such as training or shipboard operation, until shortly after the end of the war.

The enemy had single wing “Zeros” with a gas tank underneath.

The United States quickly redesigned fighter planes and Taylor became a F4F pilot. The country’s war effort was massive for bombers and new fighters like the Corsair that would arrive later.

After the big victory in the Battle of Midway (June 4-7, 1942), Taylor’s squadron was part of the push across the Pacific. He bombed, strafed enemy positions while also providing close air support for Marines fighting. One of those Marines, he later discovered, was Wagoner’s Bill Hill, who was part of the Iwo Jima invasion.

Taylor recalled clearly the day he left California to fly to the Saratoga. He wasn’t alone, but when told by radio they were about to land, Taylor described his first landing as “a controlled crash … on a little spot.”

A pilot must try and catch the third carrier wire to stop in time or gun the plane and go around.

According to notes from Taylor’s extensive log book the years of 1943-45 would be busy ones fighting the enemy.

Before arriving in Pearl Harbor in November 1943, Taylor was part of the squadron that supported the invasion of Guadalcanal and battles in Tulagi Harbor.

Taylor’s log book show 82 battle actions that included dodging a Pacific Typhoon, providing covering support for the Aircraft Carrier Lexington after it had been torpedoed.

Taylor saw a lot of action and became and Ace with enough confirmed kills of six. Taylor says there were more, but could not be confirmed. Normally, the wing man was the confirmation point, but when everyone is shooting, it’s tough keep count.

Speaking of battles, Taylor said he focused on the poorly designed Zero’s belly fuel tank. He shot at that first when possible to paralyze the fighter.

Taylor offered something that’s widely not known; pilots of Japanese Zeros had no parachute on board. During the movie “Tora, Tora, Tora” about the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Japanese bomber pilots were equipped with parachutes. Maybe, the fighter pilots did not have that luxury.

In 1944, Taylor supported the Marshall Island invasion and was part of strikes for Maloelap and Kwajalein.

There were battles in the Caroline Islands, Truk, the Marianas Islands, Bismark Archipelago, Palau, Yap and support for the New Guinea landings.

Battles were found in Guam, Iwo Jima and Bonin Islands.

He took part in Task Force 58 west of the Marianas and intercepted the Japanese fleet in the first battle of the Philippine Sea.

Returned in July 1944 to attack Iwo Jima with heavy strikes, the Pagan Island and operated in the vicinity of Guam for landings.

Aug. 4 was another big day. Taylor returned to attack Iwo Jima and Bonin Islands again. That night was part of the sinking of an enemy destroyer. The next day found battles in the Futami Ko area of Chichi Jami.

The battles to the southern tip of Japan and the Philippines were next beginning in September.

Taylor weathered the Typhoon that capsized three U.S. Destroyers in mid-December.

The Okinawa and Philippine campaigns dominated the rest of 1944 and through mid-1945.

The battles in the Philippines provided some interesting strategy by U.S. war planners.

The Saratoga would send out a squadron to hit targets too far away to return on the current fuel tanks allowed.

The plan was for the planes to do their damage and fly back as far as estimated and ditch in the Philippine Sea. There would be three U.S. submarines to pick up the survivors and bring them back.

Taylor had to do this twice! He told relatives years later on one of the times waiting to be picked up, he talked to the Lord.

Not all the submarines picked up the same amount of the wet flyers. Taylor recalled having to sit on deck with others on the way back without submerging.

“The sub boys saved a lot of us,” Taylor added.

Taylor supported the landing on Okinawa while the fleet fought off Kamikaze raids.

July 1945 would move Taylor closer to the Japanese capitol in Tokyo. He was part of an attack on Tokyo Bay, Hokkaido and Honshu and the plains area around Tokyo.

The U.S. planes were now hitting Japanese shipping areas Kure-Kobe and industrial spots in Tokyo and Nagoya.

As it turned out, Taylor was part of an Aug. 15 raid on Tokyo when he received word that the Japanese had surrendered.

Other Taylor war notes:

During all of Taylor’s intense action faced, he was also able to help tweak the new Corsair’s design to make it easier to land on a carrier’s deck.

“The Wildcat (fighter) was easier to land,” said Taylor. “The Corsair later improved.”

About being an “Enlisted Pilot” meant that Taylor had no chance to advance up the officer ladder. Enlisted Pilots were fighter pilots and that was it.

When he was mustered out after the war, Taylor was called a “Senior Chief.”

Sure, Taylor won many honors and awards for his duty during the war, but climbing the Air Corps ladder was not one of them.

Understandably, Taylor was not too keen to talk in detail about the dog fights winners and losers.

He quietly said, “I lost a lot of good friends.”

To help break up the boredom and sadness at times, the Saratoga (and maybe others) indoctrinated new recruits when they crossed the International Date Line for the first time.

The newbies got their air cut in wild patterns as an initiation. Some of the well-coiffed, zoot suitors were not happy and even cried, Taylor said with a grin.

When told there would be a special visitor to visit the Saratoga. The pilots hoped for certain supplies or good news. Instead, Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin Roosevelt, came on board.

Taylor said, complaints could be heard everywhere from this visit.

Taylor and his wife found their way to Wagoner in 2001 after working in the airline industry, but not as a pilot after the war.