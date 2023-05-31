Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Wagoner man, Michael Notarnicola, has been arrested in connection to the murder of his father, Wagoner authorities said.

Police officials said they were called to a fight in the southwest area of Wagoner on May 19. Witnesses to the fight said that the son of the victim had fled the scene, authorities said.

Officials described the condition of the victim: Head was crushed, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Authorities said they found the suspect, Notarnicola, shortly after following a trail of blood and dew in a wooded area.

After authorities found Notarnicola, they said he refused to speak and asked for a lawyer.

Notarnicola appeared before a judge on Monday at 1:30 p.m., and Wagoner Police learned the victim died at 2 p.m. the same day.

Authorities said they requested that Notarnicola be held without bond while they try to change his assault and battery complaint, to a murder complaint.

The motive is still not known at this time.