Three Wagoner football players, Kale Charboneau, Witt Edwards and Alex Shieldnight were part of an amazing season that ended with memorable Class 4A State championship in 2022.

These three return with others in the quest for the 2023 gold trophy.

Here are the observations on the upcoming season that begins Sept. 1.

CHARBONEAU: He started at quarterback as a sophomore and had to learn the position quickly.

The now 6-foot, 215-pound junior ran those needed tough yards during the Class 4A title game against Cushing that helped win it all. He also made clutch passes that kept the Bulldogs with a chance to post the upset.

What’s different going into this campaign?

“I know all the plays now,” Charboneau said. “I’ve also grown up.”

Charboneau’s experience will be a vital asset. His size and toughness will be an asset.

EDWARDS: He’s just as comfortable catching a pass while being well covered as he is as being a team roper in rodeo arenas.

Roping on a horse will have to wait while the 6-6, 205-pound senior seeks to lasso another championship football trophy.

He’s another member of the 2022 team that made a huge touchdown catch just before halftime in the State final against Cushing. Edwards’ wide wingspan was able to beat the defensive back for the crucial catch.

His size and talent have made him a focus of college recruiters across the country.

“He’s had 18 scholarship offers,” said Witt’s father, Brian Edwards.

The volume of mail Edwards receives may soon require a special zip code.

“It’s insane,” Brian said. “We’re putting it all into a box.”

The wide receiver/linebacker has made visits or had offers from Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Houston, Tennessee, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Central Arkansas, and TCU. He still has visits planned at Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Utah and UNLV.

What does all the attention feel like?

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s such a blessing, but can be overwhelming,” Witt said. “After 20 offers, it can be. At first, it was the craziest thing.”

Edwards’ expectation for this season?

“We have a chance to go 14-0 and be a really good team with a bunch of athletes that can fire on all cylinders,” he added.

Teammates he thinks that will contribute greatly are: Tayshawn Williams, a 5-10, 185-pound junior running back/linebacker; Anthony Coleman, a 6-1, 165-pound junior running back/free safety and others.

The offensive and defensive lines were hit by graduation, but Edwards sees great promise there, too.

“We lost a good line group,” he said. “They had different type of bond. Now, we are where we were at start of last year.”

SHIELDNIGHT: This 6-4, 235-pound junior tight end/linebacker has started receiving college interest after he helped Edwards in a drill for a Tennessee recruiter. Now, Tennessee likes both of them.

“I’ve had nine Power Five offers and I’ve received a whole lot of mail, texts and calls,” Shieldnight said.

The Power Five offers came from OU, OSU, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Houston, Kansas and Tulsa.

“I am blessed for every offer right now, but I really want to be a better man, better teammate and to win State,” he said of his goals.

“I really don’t know where I want to go or what side of the ball I want to play on. I need to figure out where I want to play on the field before I decide.”

The college offers are not to play on both sides of the line. He will need to decide on offense or defense.

What about the 2023 version of the Bulldogs?

“We’ve had two scrimmages and our team wants to get better and will get better,” Shieldnight explained. “We have all the right tools to get to State and win State.”

Shieldnight added that he feels (QB) Kale Charboneau is a Division I athlete. Mattson Swanson (5-10, 160 junior WR) is another good one. Gavin Miller (6-0, 205 junior LB/HB) was spotlighted, too.

“There are other gifted athletes and that have so much talent,” he added of players like seniors Keyton Cole (5-11, 175, LB/HB) and Logan Bloxsom (6-2, 185, kicker).

The season begins Friday at Coweta and Shieldnight is ready.

“We’re 100 percent rocking and rolling. We spent the Claremore (scrimmage) week going over Coweta and getting back to business.”

In Wagoner, that business is competing to win State again.