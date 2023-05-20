Rain forced the 2023 Wagoner High School Graduation ceremony inside the Performing Arts Center Friday night.
However, it did not dampen the enthusiasm of graduates, friends and family as they packed into the PAC to celebrate the occasion.
These seniors have plenty to be proud of as they earned scholarships estimated between $3.8 million and $4 million.
Here are some of the pictures from the night.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Ferguson
John Ferguson is the editor of the Wagoner County American Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today