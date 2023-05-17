Let’s set the stage.

It’s Tuesday, May 9 between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

There’s a lunch party of 20 at the Red Rooster and it’s being watched over by three Wagoner High School seniors while the boss is out of the restaurant temporarily.

Miranda’s Bakery and Café is selling items and getting ready for the lunch crowd.

An employee of BancFirst has arrived at the east parking lot to pick up someone to go to lunch.

The Locker Room is working on orders in the back.

Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks is in her first floor office facing East Cherokee Street.

Seth Yoder from Edward Jones was driving on Cherokee Street to the office.

One of the Smokin’ Sisters employees was standing behind the bar, but is still making sure that the two Highway Patrolmen are getting their lunch order in fine fashion.

Then, it HITS!

An explosion rocks a major portion of downtown Wagoner.

Once the shock wore off, people came out of their businesses and looked around.

Hendricks looked out the window and saw some kind of large black canister-looking item in the westbound lane.

The parking spot at the BancFirst where someone was picked up for lunch has a small crater made by a round black piece of metal.

Other bits of debris fell even further south.

The Smokin’ Sisters employee nearly doubled over by the blast and noise. The Highway Patrolmen jumped up and left to see what they could do.

Miranda’s employees thought the stove had exploded.

Two of the Red Rooster assistants went out the back door to see what it was. Ironically, the party of 20 did not act like they had even heard it.

“We were all back in the kitchen when it happened and shook all the cups,” said Ashlee Jones.

“Alyssa (Langston) and Joci (Bryant) went out to see. I stayed inside.”

Langston also was caught off guard.

“It was pretty scary,” Langston said. “The whole building shook and it was a loud boom sound.”

Bryant said she thought it was part of some kind of construction.

Yoder was driving down the street and saw debris.

Wagoner Deputy Chief of Police, Tony Ponds, later told officials that the explosion came from just west of the railroad tracks and just south of West Cherokee at a recycling site.

A CNG bottle was being either crushed or recycled in some way without knowing there was something still in it or the release valve was still closed. It’s still not certain.

“It shook the window,” Hendricks said. “I saw it fall from the sky.”

Someone took the time to measure the distance from the debris that fell in the BancFirst parking lot from the recycle center – it measured a quarter of a mile!

There are probably many other reactions by other businesses, but the bottom line is: No one was hurt and there was no property damage, either.

Now, that’s a miracle.