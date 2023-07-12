Chasity Levi was officially sworn in as Wagoner County Treasurer during a ceremony in the Court House on July 3.
Judge Douglas Kirkley officiated the ceremony.
Levi was elected last year, but due to the terms of the office, she had to wait to make it official. She had been appointed to the post in 2021 to replace Dana Patton, who had died while in office.
Levi’s official first term began on July 1. She was joined in the ceremony by husband, Aaron.
John Ferguson
Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor
