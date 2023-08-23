Authur Saurez was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of 193rd E. Ave. and 51st St., recently, but that was just the beginning of his problems.

Upon making contact with the driver, Wagoner County Deputies discovered that Saurez held outstanding warrants through the FBI and had no driver’s license

The deputies took the suspect into custody on his warrants without incident.

With the suspect in custody, deputies discovered a clear plastic baggy with a crystal-like substance on Suarez. Further searching of the vehicle, deputies found $4,225.00, scales and 191.1 grams of the crystal-like substance divided among four bags.

Saurez was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center and booked into same. The narcotics and cash were seized as evidence.

He was charged with unsafe lane usage, no driver’s license, Possession / Distribution of controlled substance with intent and a Federal Hold for the FBI.