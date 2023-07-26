Wagoner City Councilor masked his secret and nervousness quite well during Thursday’s regular monthly luncheon of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce held at this time at the Methodist Church.

Sampson and Mayor Dalton Self were the guests of the Chamber. That’s when Sampson made his announcement.

“I’m going to run for State Senator in District 3 in Wagoner County,” Sampson said.

Sampson admitted he’s been giving it a lot of thought and prayer and feels this is the time to act.

“Why? This is my back yard,” he said. “I’ve served the county and community. I am State Senator worthy.”

Sampson is in his third year as a City of Wagoner Councilor. He supports and pushes for ideas to make the community better.

He has two main goals to go with his run in District 3.

“I will be visible,” he added. “When something needs to be done, I’ll be there.”

Sampson also feels he is “best suited for this moving forward. I’ll be that voice at the Capitol to get things done on a local level.”

He also knows this will not be an easy task. It could be filled with trials and tribulations, but Sampson feels up to the task.

Sampson will be running against Blake “Cowboy” Stephens. Stephens was first elected to the State Senate in 2020 to represent District 3, including communities in Cherokee, Mayes, Wagoner and Rogers counties.

Sampson Bio:Sampson has been a resident of Wagoner for over 15 years. He’s married to his wife Katie (Mihos) Sampson of Wagoner. They are parents of three children Halle, Maddox, and Harper that attend Wagoner Public Schools.

Patrick is a USAF Veteran, a business owner of an Insurance Agency & Adjusting Firm and Consulting Company.

He also serves as the Executive Director for Fort Gibson Lake Association.

Sampson earned his Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Southern Nazarene University.

Sampson volunteers his time serving on multiple non-profits and helping his community.

He is a coach/President for Coweta Wrestling, Wagoner Youth Baseball/Softball and Wagoner youth football.

He enjoys seeing the growth and development of youth, also helping them become responsible and productive student athletes.

Sampson works with the council members, Mayor, city administration, city staff, and constituents to make a better Wagoner. He’s looking forward to bringing his experience and positive influence to communicate and problem-solve with colleagues; Maintain collaborative relationships with fellow council members; Interact with and respond to the public.

It’s his belief that public service is the responsibility that we all share. We have to be willing to contribute the time and best effort towards the well-being of the community and give children a better Wagoner.