It’s been said that Santa Claus has a lot of “helpers” every Christmas season and the community of Wagoner is a big part of it.

A big thank you was given to all the people and businesses which make the annual Christmas displays possible each year. The group celebrated with a luncheon at the Civic Center on Thursday.

Everyone who has helped put up the displays, purchased one for their business and even those who helped plan all of it got a free lunch.

“It’s a community effort for all those who helped over the years,” said Kristen Mallett of the City of Wagoner.

Mallett added business owners who want to add a display to their site in 2023 can contact the City of Wagoner for details.

The event gave a special shout out to “Mr. Christmas” Ken Peters. Peters helps maintain, organize and improve the annual celebration.

Peters spoke on the history from a few lights to hundreds now.

“We have so much stuff now, we’ve become a Christmas destination,” Mallett added.

Peters got the first idea for what Wagoner expects every year in 1945.

“My dad had a ’36 Ford and we went to Muskogee (to see the displays),” Peters said.

In later years, Wagoner would string lights across Cherokee Street, on churches and two rows across Main Street, too.

“In 1993, we had two Christmas floats (for the parade),” Peters added.

Boyd Welding helped craft the floats, but Peters worried about the time and cost to put them together.

“He told me, ‘No charge,’” Peters recalled of the Boyd business donation for the annual parade.